Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 98,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,137 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 54,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,869. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.87. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $50.12.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.