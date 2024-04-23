Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 449 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,603,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,450,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $70.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

