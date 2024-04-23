SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires 60 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $6.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $508.24. 2,591,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,891,489. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $513.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

