OMG Network (OMG) Market Capitalization Tops $99.21 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $99.21 million and $13.35 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00058244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00022015 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00013157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007503 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001150 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

