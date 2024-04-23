Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 11,146 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 217,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 140,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 293,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,390 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $53.42. 1,152,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

