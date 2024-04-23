Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 216,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.52. 1,797,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.10 and a 12-month high of $86.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

