Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 93,057 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 125.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,057 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $35,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.33.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE LHX traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.24. 790,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,142. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

