Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,621,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,665 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,028 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 1,487.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 345,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,856,000 after buying an additional 323,500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2,023.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,668,000 after buying an additional 129,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.59. 1,572,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,790. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.13 and a 1-year high of $260.57. The stock has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.74 and its 200 day moving average is $228.13.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.33.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 over the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

