Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928,053 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 949.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.09. 1,007,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,616. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

