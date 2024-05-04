Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of Marriott International worth $55,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,487.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 345,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,856,000 after purchasing an additional 323,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 79,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.33.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.4 %

MAR traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.59. 1,572,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,790. The stock has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.74 and a 200 day moving average of $228.13. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.13 and a 52 week high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

