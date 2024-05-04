Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 661,776 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 154,481 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $52,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 27,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 111.7% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 153.5% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $55.90. 23,946,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,498,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.37. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

