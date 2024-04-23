abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,865 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $117,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of SGOL traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,108,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,649. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.