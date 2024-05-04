Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 7,209 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,209 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 95,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.13. 3,723,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,316,280. The firm has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

