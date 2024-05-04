WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.80-4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.29.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

