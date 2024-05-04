Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 258 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.91. 3,444,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,869,986. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

