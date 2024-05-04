Sapient Capital LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 47.5% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,499,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $506,875,000 after acquiring an additional 804,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 821,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $166,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total value of $2,852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,230,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.53, for a total value of $4,042,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,707,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,005,846.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total value of $2,852,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,230,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 629,993 shares of company stock worth $184,255,474. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.66. 4,041,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,219,539. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.17. The company has a market cap of $264.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.76 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.61.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

