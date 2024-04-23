iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,524,000 after acquiring an additional 835,933 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,628 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,716,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,494,000 after acquiring an additional 148,842 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,155,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,520,000 after acquiring an additional 589,881 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,221. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.56 and a 200 day moving average of $105.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

