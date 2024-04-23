iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Cut by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,977,000 after acquiring an additional 76,899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,491,000 after acquiring an additional 372,791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,777,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,287,000 after acquiring an additional 96,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,832,000 after acquiring an additional 157,269 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,483,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

