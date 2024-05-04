Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $85,000 in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 622,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 71,845 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 43,343 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 8.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 8.2% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ PROF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.36. 8,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market cap of $179.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. Profound Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $15.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 70.18% and a negative net margin of 396.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $14.25 to $12.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

Further Reading

