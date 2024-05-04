Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,624 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $24,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 131.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Citigroup by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,643,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,593,000 after acquiring an additional 117,446 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 548,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 4.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 181,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,047,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,729,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.