Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $23,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 105,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $6.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $320.50. 1,764,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,619. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $128.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $165.24 and a twelve month high of $333.05.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

