Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Position Cut by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,470 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $40.66. 124,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,093. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average is $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.25.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

