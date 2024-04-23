Head-To-Head Comparison: FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM) and Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX)

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nanophase Technologies and FOMO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Nanophase Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanophase Technologies $37.30 million 1.57 -$4.39 million ($0.08) -13.38 FOMO N/A N/A -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

FOMO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nanophase Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

70.2% of Nanophase Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Nanophase Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of FOMO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nanophase Technologies and FOMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanophase Technologies -11.75% -112.49% -13.39% FOMO N/A -6.23% -148.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nanophase Technologies and FOMO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanophase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Nanophase Technologies has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOMO has a beta of 7.78, suggesting that its stock price is 678% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FOMO beats Nanophase Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nanophase Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a science-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells integrated family of nanomaterial technologies in the United States. It engages in engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing. The company produces engineered nanomaterial products comprising antimony, bismuth, cerium, iron, and zinc oxide for use in a various markets, including surface finishing,exterior coatings, personal care, plastics, scratch resistant coatings, and textiles. It also provides skin care formulations with mineral-based UV protection under the under the Solésence brand; and advanced material products, including architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and surface finishing technologies applications. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, Illinois.

About FOMO

(Get Free Report)

FOMO Corp. focuses on incubation and acceleration business. The company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. It develops various direct investment and affiliations. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc. FOMO Corp. was founded in 2012 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.