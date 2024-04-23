Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 168 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.2 %

BDX stock opened at $234.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Activity

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

