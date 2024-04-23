Finward Bancorp (FNWD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Finward Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FNWD stock opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Finward Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $105.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Finward Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

