Financial Perspectives Inc Has $310,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $1,316,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Caterpillar by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 25,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $5.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.39. 1,809,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,498. The firm has a market cap of $181.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.56.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

