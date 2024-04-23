Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Crescent Energy stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Crescent Energy has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.37. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $657.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRGY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 94.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,641,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,585,000 after buying an additional 3,705,389 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Energy by 1,063.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 127,144 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the third quarter worth $6,320,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 53.2% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 27,010 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 72.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven regions, including the Eagle Ford, Marcellus, Utica, and Rockies in the United States.

