CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Up 2.3%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.45 and last traded at $56.32. 579,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,761,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.07.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.17. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.80.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,992 shares of company stock worth $6,132,335. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,986 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Baker Chad R increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 98,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,420 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

