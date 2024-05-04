Head to Head Survey: Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Modular Medical and Nyxoah’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modular Medical N/A N/A -$13.88 million ($0.97) -1.66 Nyxoah $4.70 million N/A -$46.77 million ($1.68) -5.81

Modular Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nyxoah. Nyxoah is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Modular Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Modular Medical has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nyxoah has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Modular Medical and Nyxoah, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modular Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nyxoah 0 1 5 0 2.83

Modular Medical currently has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 163.98%. Nyxoah has a consensus target price of $20.60, indicating a potential upside of 111.07%. Given Modular Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than Nyxoah.

Profitability

This table compares Modular Medical and Nyxoah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modular Medical N/A -235.93% -180.37% Nyxoah -993.28% -38.58% -31.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.5% of Modular Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of Modular Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Nyxoah shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Modular Medical beats Nyxoah on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Nyxoah S.A. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

