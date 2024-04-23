Alamos Gold (AGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of C$346.65 million during the quarter.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of TSE:AGI opened at C$20.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$14.80 and a 12-month high of C$22.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.85.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Alamos Gold

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$559,737.00. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGI. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.10.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

