Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Head to Head Review

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -0.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Inspire Medical Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $6.81 million 5.28 -$35.33 million ($1.21) -0.95 Inspire Medical Systems $624.80 million 10.92 -$21.15 million ($0.74) -304.35

Profitability

Inspire Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Co-Diagnostics. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Co-Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics -518.69% -35.37% -32.58% Inspire Medical Systems -3.39% -3.93% -3.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Co-Diagnostics and Inspire Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Inspire Medical Systems 0 4 10 0 2.71

Co-Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 117.39%. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $272.20, indicating a potential upside of 20.86%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats Co-Diagnostics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting. It also provides PCR diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus. In addition, the company offers three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications; tests that identify genetic traits in plant and animal genomes; and portable diagnostic device designed to bring PCR to patients in point-of-care and at-home settings. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

