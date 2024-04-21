Signaturefd LLC Invests $1.80 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FI. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

FI traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.62. 2,515,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,098. The stock has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.81 and a 200 day moving average of $136.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

