Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $15.04 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $15,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,628. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.86 and a 200 day moving average of $196.87. The company has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.47 and a 52 week high of $209.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.87.

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

