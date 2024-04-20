Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEXFree Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of IDEX in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.37 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.40. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.78.

IDEX Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $227.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IDEX by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $237,425,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,409,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,608,722,000 after buying an additional 833,772 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 420.8% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,600,000 after buying an additional 631,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4,080.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 313,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,113,000 after buying an additional 306,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

