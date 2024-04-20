Michael J. Saylor Sells 1,967 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,967 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.20, for a total value of $2,866,312.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,589,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Michael J. Saylor sold 2,482 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.09, for a total value of $3,023,299.38.

On Friday, April 12th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,489.82, for a total value of $7,449,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.84, for a total transaction of $7,289,200.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.40, for a total transaction of $7,687,000.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 688 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,657.49, for a total transaction of $1,140,353.12.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.91, for a total value of $8,194,550.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,630.88, for a total value of $8,154,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total value of $2,224,516.20.

On Monday, March 25th, Michael J. Saylor sold 809 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,856.97, for a total transaction of $1,502,288.73.

On Thursday, March 21st, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,260 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,680.49, for a total transaction of $2,117,417.40.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $1,174.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,294.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $773.51. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 2.89. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $266.00 and a twelve month high of $1,999.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%. The business had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $990.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,473.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile



MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

