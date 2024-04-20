Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) shot up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $171.96 and last traded at $171.95. 1,683,436 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 9,722,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.35.

Boeing Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.16.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

