Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.84 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.70%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 5.1 %

Iridium Communications stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 247.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BWS Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

