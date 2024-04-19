Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 686 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,898,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $75.64. The company had a trading volume of 226,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,977. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $81.74.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.