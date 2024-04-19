Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 946 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 29,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 22,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 13,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.55. 1,173,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,438. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.11. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $179.56. The company has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.