Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Sets New 1-Year High at $450.00

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 450 ($5.60) and last traded at GBX 447.50 ($5.57), with a volume of 380407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.35).
Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($6.85) target price for the company.
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.
