Triad Group (LON:TRD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $266.00

Shares of Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.31) and last traded at GBX 254.20 ($3.16), with a volume of 8633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.17).

Triad Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 216.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 166.04. The stock has a market cap of £42.24 million, a PE ratio of -6,375.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70.

Get Triad Group alerts:

Triad Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Triad Group’s payout ratio is -15,000.00%.

Triad Group Company Profile

Triad Group plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; software development; project and software delivery; program management; and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triad Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triad Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.