TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its position in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 14.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,794. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $147.98.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.30.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

