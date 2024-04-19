Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ALAB. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.09.
In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astera Labs stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 251,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,666,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.16% of Astera Labs at the end of the most recent quarter.
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
