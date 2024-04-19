SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) PT Raised to C$10.50

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SIL. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Cormark boosted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.42.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

Insider Transactions at SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals stock traded down C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50.

In related news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.44, for a total value of C$472,440.00. In other SilverCrest Metals news, Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$98,210.00. Also, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.44, for a total value of C$472,440.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,670 shares of company stock worth $3,814,578.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.