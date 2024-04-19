Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $209.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Republic Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $199.77.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $188.94 on Tuesday. Republic Services has a one year low of $135.33 and a one year high of $192.57. The company has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

