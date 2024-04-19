Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Up 6.5 %
Shares of MARK stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.53. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
