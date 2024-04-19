Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of MARK stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.53. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Remark

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Remark by 292.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Remark in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 97,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Remark by 36.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 131,348 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Remark by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

