Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.2% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after buying an additional 24,094 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.68. 780,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,372. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.64.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

