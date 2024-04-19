Rakuten Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

