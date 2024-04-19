Qtum (QTUM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $103.02 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $425.34 million and $103.02 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $4.06 or 0.00006256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.98 or 0.04779703 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00054629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00020931 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008690 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011725 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012760 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

