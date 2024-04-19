Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) PT Raised to $14.60

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $13.40 to $14.60 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of PSFE opened at $14.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. Paysafe has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.12 million, a P/E ratio of -43.42, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.86.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.52 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paysafe will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSFE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paysafe by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,512,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paysafe by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,178,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 345,681 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Paysafe by 36.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,333,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 885,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Paysafe by 282.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,293,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,426 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Paysafe by 59.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,973,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 734,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

